Uzbekistan, UK explore new opportunities in finance, AI and energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with a delegation of British business leaders headed by UK Minister for Investment Lord Jason Stockwood to discuss expanding trade, investment and financial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum and brought together executives from leading British companies and financial institutions, including UK Export Finance, Standard Chartered UK, Sturgeon Capital, Endeavour Mining and BP.

The sides noted the positive momentum in bilateral economic relations, highlighting growing trade turnover and an increasing number of enterprises operating in Uzbekistan with British capital.

Discussions focused on proposals to support the development of the Tashkent International Financial Centre, the International Commercial Court and the country’s capital market. The participants also explored opportunities for technological cooperation in pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and the energy sector.

Particular attention was given to advancing joint projects in finance, infrastructure, public-private partnerships, renewable energy, transport, geology and the oil and gas industry. The sides also reviewed initiatives aimed at developing social infrastructure and expanding waste-processing capacity.

The meeting underscored both countries’ commitment to deepening long-term economic cooperation and promoting new investment projects.