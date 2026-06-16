IsDB aims to further integrate green growth solutions into Azerbaijan portfolio

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group aims to further integrate innovation, digital transformation, and green growth solutions into its portfolio for Azerbaijan.

IsDB said in its latest report that key areas of focus include:

- Expanding renewable energy and green projects to advance climate goals

- Supporting digital transformation in governance and service delivery

- Strengthening agriculture and food security through smart farming technologies

- Deepening trade and private sector partnerships to boost competitiveness

By combining innovative financing instruments with knowledge solutions and private sector engagement, the IsDB Group said it seeks to foster a dynamic ecosystem that accelerates Azerbaijan’s sustainable development.

“As Azerbaijan advances on its national transformation journey, the IsDB Group remains the country’s trusted partner, supporting its aspirations for inclusive growth, economic diversification, and global competitiveness,” the report reads.

The latest data released by IsDB reveals that the total net approvals for Azerbaijan as of 31 December 2025 reached US$1,328.0 million, of which US$1,043.7 million came from the IsDB ordinary capital resources. Cumulative operations from the ITFC stood at US$93.4 million, the ICD’s approvals reached US$165.2 million, while operations under other funds amounted to US$25.7 million. The total ICIEC operations in Azerbaijan included business insured at US$164.4 million and new commitments in the amount of US$132.3 million.

The IsDB Group interventions in Azerbaijan are delivered through various modes of financing, including Istisna’a (US$542.3 million), Ijarah (US$287.6 million), trade finance (US$215.8 million), instalment sale (US$159.5 million), loans (US$92.5 million), equity (US$24 million), and special and technical assistance (US$6.3 million). The IsDB Group’s portfolio in Azerbaijan features 85 operations out of which 75, worth approximately US$1.138 billion, have been completed, while 10, accounting for US$189.2 million, are still active.