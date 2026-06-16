Baku hosts event dedicated to UAE's experience in tolerance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The event titled “UAE Tolerance: A Deep-Rooted Heritage and a Sustainable Vision” has commenced in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event is organized by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Azerbaijan in cooperation with Azerbaijan University of Languages and is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Center of the university.

The gathering has brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps, government institutions, academia, students, and media organizations to discuss the UAE’s approach to promoting tolerance, coexistence, and sustainable development.

During the event, speakers are expected to highlight the UAE’s experience in fostering a culture of tolerance and mutual respect among diverse communities, as well as the role these values play in supporting the country’s long-term development strategy.

The program will also address opportunities for further strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan in the fields of education, culture, innovation, and sustainable development.

Will be updated