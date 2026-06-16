Malaysia ready to exchange experience with Azerbaijan on halal products and services - MATRADE official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Malaysia is ready to share its experience in the field of halal products and services with Azerbaijan, SeniorDirector of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Raja Badrulnizam, told Trend on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku.

He said that both Azerbaijan and Malaysia are Muslim countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and are considered quite dynamic countries in terms of economic development.

"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan, and I see that the country is developing a lot. Malaysia is also a developed country. There are wide opportunities for cooperation between us in the fields of trade, tourism, and especially halal trade," he noted.

Badrulnizam stressed that Malaysia is ready to share its experience in the field of halal products and services with Azerbaijan. According to him, this experience includes areas such as construction, road infrastructure, hospital management, halal product certification, and logistics.

He added that Malaysia supports the development of the halal industry in a number of OIC countries, and these countries are actively using Malaysia's experience.

The head of MATRADE also provided information about the annual MIHAS international halal exhibition in Malaysia and invited Azerbaijani businessmen and government officials to participate in this event.

"MIHAS is the world's largest halal exhibition and brings together tens of thousands of visitors from dozens of countries every year. This platform also creates great opportunities for Azerbaijani business," he said.

Badrulnizam also mentioned the possibilities of expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan, including signing memorandums of understanding.

He noted that in order to increase trade between the two countries, it's first of all important to better study mutual opportunities and strengths.

"Azerbaijan and Malaysia need to understand each other's advantages and challenges. There is great potential for expanding cooperation, especially in the fields of e-commerce, halal industry, and logistics," he said.

The head of MATRADE added that meetings of private sector representatives and state support play an important role in the development of this cooperation.