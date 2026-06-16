President Mirziyoyev meets U.S. business leaders ahead of Tashkent Investment Forum

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with executives from leading U.S. companies ahead of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum, underscoring growing economic ties between Uzbekistan and the United States.

This was announced by the press service of the President of Uzbekistan in a press-release published on June 16.

The meeting brought together representatives of major American institutions and corporations, including Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) President and Chairman John Jovanovic, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Ben Black, and U.S.-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Chair Carolyn Lamm.

Executives from a wide range of companies also attended, including Air Products, Cove Capital, Templeton Global Investments, Boeing, 77 Construction, BlackRock, FLS, Visa, JPMorgan, Meta, and Gulf.

Mirziyoyev said the gathering reflected growing interest among U.S. businesses in expanding their presence in Uzbekistan and highlighted the economic agenda as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the discussions, the Uzbek leader outlined priority areas for deeper bilateral cooperation, including projects related to the exploration and processing of critical minerals, as well as investments in energy, metallurgy, finance, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies.

Representatives of the U.S. companies welcomed Uzbekistan’s efforts to improve the investment climate and presented proposals and plans for expanding their operations and partnerships in the country.

The meeting concluded with a ceremony for the exchange of bilateral agreements and cooperation documents between Uzbek entities and several leading U.S. companies.