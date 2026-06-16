BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Turkmenistan's Aýdyň Gijeler has launched a new infrastructure and electrical equipment manufacturing enterprise in Eswatini.

This was announced by Aýdyň Gijeler in a press release published on June 16.

"The company - Eswatini Quantum Works - will specialize in the manufacture of infrastructure and electrical engineering products," the press release says.

The company noted that the facility is expected to manufacture electrical cables, lighting poles, traffic lights, road signs, road barriers and electronic equipment.

According to Aýdyň Gijeler, the project will contribute to the development of Eswatini's transport, energy and urban infrastructure, while also supporting job creation and the establishment of a local supply chain.

The company added that the launch of the enterprise received the approval of King Mswati III, underscoring the national significance of the initiative for the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Aýdyň gijeler was founded in 2016 as part of Turkmenistan’s state policy to develop domestic electronics production. The company operates under a public-private partnership model, with 49% owned by the state, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production, and 51% by private business.

Its production complex spans more than 5 hectares and includes over 10 workshops, manufacturing more than 30 types of products ranging from LED lighting and cable products to computer hardware and telecommunications equipment.

Nowadays, Aýdyň gijeler is considered a key element of Turkmenistan’s import substitution strategy and is gradually expanding its presence in foreign markets.