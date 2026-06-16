UAE promotes model of peaceful coexistence amid global tensions - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The United Arab Emirates' experience in tolerance and peaceful coexistence can serve as a source of inspiration for the entire world amid rising international tensions and conflicts, a representative of the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, Rashid Al Nuaimi, said at the event "UAE Tolerance: A Deep-Rooted Heritage and a Sustainable Vision," held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Addressing the participants, Al Nuaimi conveyed greetings from the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and noted that the event's title reflects three key principles of the Emirati model: tolerance as a fundamental value of society, the historical legacy of peaceful coexistence, and the need to preserve these principles for future generations.

"The United Arab Emirates is known for its commitment to tolerance. This is one of the most important values ​​on which our state was founded," he emphasized.

According to Al Nuaimi, the country's wise leadership has made tolerance, interfaith coexistence, and respect for diversity an integral part of the national identity. He noted that today, representatives of over 200 nationalities live in the UAE, and mutual respect and human dignity are the foundation of public life.

The ministry representative also spoke about the UAE's international initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of peace and understanding. In particular, he noted the activities of the Global Alliance for Tolerance, which unites religious leaders, thinkers, and politicians from around the world, as well as the significance of the Document on Human Fraternity as a symbol of global commitment to the principles of peaceful coexistence.

Al Nuaimi also emphasized the importance of educational and public programs implemented in the Emirates, including the establishment of tolerance committees in government institutions and tolerance clubs in universities.

According to him, these initiatives contribute to the spread of a culture of mutual respect among various segments of society.

He also expressed gratitude to the UAE Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan University of Languages ​​for organizing the event and noted that such projects contribute to strengthening mutual understanding between peoples.

"Our main goal is to serve people regardless of their nationality, religion, skin color, or cultural background," Al Nuaimi stated.

Concluding his speech, he emphasized that the UAE is ready to share its experience with all countries around the world, promoting the values ​​of tolerance, humanity, and peaceful coexistence.