Iran and Kazakhstan stress need to expand trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Iran and Kazakhstan have emphasized the importance of accelerating logistics projects to raise bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion per year, according to officials from both countries.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Iranian Minister Farzaneh Sadegh and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev.

According to the report, both sides expressed willingness to further develop bilateral relations, with discussions also focusing on follow-up measures to agreements reached during a recent visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan.

According to Sadegh, the construction of a Kazakh logistics and transit terminal near Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port is a key item on the agenda. She said the relevant agreement has been finalized and is ready for signing.

She also said Iran is prepared to expand port cooperation beyond Bandar Abbas to include access to Chabahar Port and the Aprin dry port, highlighting Iran’s strategic geographic position.

According to Sadegh, Iran’s location offers Kazakhstan a simple, secure, and efficient route for diversifying trade corridors, playing an important role in strengthening the North–South and East–West international transport corridors.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said current bilateral trade turnover stands at about $3 million, adding that leaders of both countries have instructed that it should be increased to $3 billion.

According to Shakkaliyev, the establishment of a logistics center in Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port would elevate economic relations between the two countries to a new level. He said Kazakhstan is interested in signing agreements based on mutual benefit and respect.

He also said a roadmap for joint projects has been prepared, with Kazakhstan’s private sector ready to participate. According to him, Kazakhstan is prepared to expand private-sector activity in Iran’s Anzali and Amirabad ports.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh visited Kazakhstan on Tuesday, according to the report.