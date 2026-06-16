FAO highlights Azerbaijan's unique opportunity to become regional investment hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan's strategic geographic location provides a unique opportunity to become a regional investment hub, Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Azerbaijan, Nasar Hayat, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark at the 8th SDG Dialogue “Innovative Financing for Sustainable Development, Beyond Aid and Traditional ODA" within the framework of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Annual Meeting in Baku.

"Azerbaijan's strategic geographic location, connecting Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East, offers a unique opportunity to become a regional hub for investment, trade, finance, and cross-border capital flows," the FAO representative said.

Hayat noted that Azerbaijan is implementing ambitious reforms aimed at strengthening sustainable and inclusive growth. The country has made significant progress in implementing the Sustainable Finance Roadmap for 2023–2026 and in developing key instruments such as the National Green Taxonomy, which provides a solid foundation for aligning national financial flows with environmental and social priorities.

He also added that private capital is not just an additional source of financing.

“It's vital if we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. However, enabling it to reach its full potential requires enabling policies, a robust regulatory framework, effective risk-sharing mechanisms and, above all, stronger partnerships across sectors and countries,” Hayat said.