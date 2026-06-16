Azerbaijani court announces decision on PFP chairman Ali Karimli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. A court hearing has been held in Azerbaijan on the appeal filed against the decision to extend the term of pre-trial detention imposed on the chairman of the Popular Front Party (PFP), Ali Karimli, Trend reports.

The decision was made today in the proceedings held at the Baku Court of Appeal.

According to the decision, the appeal wasn't granted.

On June 10, the Sabail District Court ruled to extend the pre-trial detention of Karimli in a criminal case launched by the State Security Service (SSS). The court decided to extend the pre-trial detention of Karimli by five months.

According to SSS, as a result of the comprehensive measures taken by the nation's State Security Service to prevent the provocative-disruptive activities of foreign special service agencies against the security, national interests, and benefits of Azerbaijan, concerns have emerged regarding the actions of certain individuals from Azerbaijan, including Ramiz Mehdiyev, Abbas Abbasov, and Ali Karimli, who are suspected of engaging in activities intended to unlawfully seize state power and alter the constitutional framework by force.

For their participation in the listed criminal acts, Abbasov, Karimli, Gahramanli, Mammad and Zahidov have been held responsible as accused persons under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at the forcible seizure or forcible retention of power, as well as forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), Eldar Amirov under 32.5 and 278.1 (assistance to actions aimed at the forcible seizure or forcible retention of power, as well as forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), and Mehdiyev 193-1.3.2 (legalization of a large amount of property obtained through crime), 274 (treason), and 278.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Abbasov, Gahramanli, and Zahidov were declared wanted, and the court chose a preventive measure of arrest in absentia because they are currently outside of the territory of Azerbaijan, hiding from the investigation.

Investigations into the criminal case are continuing.