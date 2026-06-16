Azerbaijan announces volume of incoming and outgoing money transfers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan received $296.9 million in money transfers through remittance systems in the first quarter of 2026, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

This was stated by Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), during a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments.

The distribution of the largest money transfers to Azerbaijan by country was as follows:

Russia – $110.8 million;

Türkiye – $49.9 million;

Ireland – $24.6 million;

United States – $23.9 million;

United Kingdom – $10.5 million.

Nasirov emphasized that the volume of money transfers sent from Azerbaijan abroad during the same period amounted to $103.9 million.

The distribution of the largest outbound transfers from Azerbaijan by country was as follows:

Türkiye – $28.2 million;

United States – $16.2 million;

Russia – $10.2 million;

United Kingdom – $6 million;

Georgia – $5.6 million.