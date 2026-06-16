Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi hosts debates on new state program for agricultural dev't (PHOTO)

AGHJABADI, Azerbaijan, June 16. A regional consultation on Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region is being held in the Aghjabadi district, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports from the event.

The event is organized to implement the directives established at the agricultural consultation held on May 25, 2026, chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and effective execution of the measures envisaged in the state program across the regions.

The consultation brought together heads and authorized representatives of relevant state agencies, as well as farmers from Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.

During the consultation, participants examined the principal objectives and priorities of the state program, including newly introduced support mechanisms in the agricultural sector, the efficient utilization of water and land resources, the development of agrarian processing and logistics infrastructure, expansion of farmers’ access to modern agricultural services, state support measures, and other pertinent topics.

The event is discussing the main goals of the state program, the development of agricultural production, the expansion of the processing industry, prospects in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture, as well as measures to be implemented in the regions.