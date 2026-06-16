Foreign investment in Azerbaijan economy rises more than 13%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan’s economy reached $1.72 billion in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The figures were presented during a briefing on the country’s balance of payments by Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to Nasirov, foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan increased by 13.2% compared with the same period last year.

He added that outward direct investment from Azerbaijan totaled $1.11 billion during the reporting period.