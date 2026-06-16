Iran launches emergency plan to boost gas output, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Iran has launched an emergency plan to increase natural gas production from its onshore fields.

This was stated by Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad in comments to local media.

According to Paknejad, the plan focuses on maximizing output from existing gas fields by utilizing all available production capacity.

He said the fields in question fall under the Central Oil Zones Company, which oversees oil and gas assets across multiple provinces in Iran. According to the minister, the objective is to fully leverage existing infrastructure to raise production across all operational fields.

Paknejad added that oil and gas operations continued without interruption during periods of conflict, including what he described as a 12-day war last year and a 40-day war this year, with ongoing development work across the sector.

He also said work continues at Iran’s joint South Pars gas field, known as North Dome in Qatar, as well as at other offshore platforms.

According to Iranian officials, the Central Oil Zones Company manages 84 oil and gas fields across 11 provinces. So far, 13 gas fields and 13 oil fields have been developed.

The company’s maximum production capacity is estimated at about 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day and 250 million cubic meters of gas per day, according to official figures.