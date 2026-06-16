Iran, Russia move to expand financial cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. A senior official at Iran’s Central Bank traveled to Moscow as part of a delegation aimed at expanding financial and banking cooperation between Iran and Russia.

This was reflected in a statement from the Central Bank of Iran published by Iranian state media.

Abdolnaser Hemmati, Director General at the institution, is visiting Moscow to advance discussions on strengthening bilateral banking relations and developing financial cooperation mechanisms.

According to the report, talks during the visit are expected to focus on simplifying cross-border payments, enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ central banks, and creating new mechanisms to increase trade turnover.

The visit comes as Iran and Russia continue efforts to deepen financial integration. According to official data, the first phase of linking Iran’s “Shetab” payment network with Russia’s “Mir” system began as a pilot in 2024, allowing Iranian citizens to withdraw rubles from ATMs in Russia.

According to the report, the second phase of cooperation was launched in 2025, enabling Russian citizens to use the “Mir Pay” system to make purchases at point-of-sale terminals in Iran.