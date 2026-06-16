Kazakhstan targets 90% renewal of passenger rail fleet by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Kazakhstan plans to increase the renewal rate of its passenger railway fleet to 90% by 2030.

This was published by the press service of the Kazakh government in a press release, following the country’s Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev’s speech during a cabinet meeting held on June 16.

"Over the past years, more than 650 passenger railcars have been renewed in Kazakhstan. By 2030, the ministry plans to bring the level of passenger fleet renewal to 90 percent," Sauranbayev said.

According to the minister, construction and installation works have already been completed at 36 railway infrastructure facilities as part of the ongoing modernization program.

The report highlighted, that fleet renewal remains one of the key components of the government’s efforts to improve the quality, reliability and comfort of passenger rail transportation across the country.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan operates one of the largest railway networks in Eurasia, with more than 16,000 kilometers of rail lines linking the country with China, Russia, Central Asia and the Caspian region. Rail transport plays a central role in Kazakhstan's freight and transit system due to the country's vast territory and its position on key East-West and North-South trade corridors.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has accelerated investment in railway infrastructure as part of its strategy to strengthen its role as a regional logistics hub. The government plans to build and modernize about 5,000 kilometers of railways, while new transit corridors and border-crossing projects are expected to increase freight capacity and support growing cargo flows between China, Europe and Central Asia.