BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. China’s economic outlook for 2026 remains supported by advanced manufacturing, exports, and targeted policy easing.

This was stated in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report for June.

“China entered 2026 with stronger-than-expected momentum, and the country’s near-term outlook remains well supported by advanced manufacturing, exports, and targeted policy easing,” the report says.

At the same time, OPEC notes that several factors continue to weigh on the outlook, including external risks linked to energy market disruptions and weaker global demand.

The report says that sustaining growth within the authorities’ target range is likely to require continued policy support, with an emphasis on domestic demand rebalancing and confidence-building measures.

From a forward-looking perspective, the report highlights OPEC’s expectations for a modest normalization in sequential growth in the second quarter of 2026, followed by a gradual acceleration in the second half of the year, particularly towards year-end.

Meanwhile, China’s manufacturing sector remains one of the key pillars of the national economy, accounting for roughly a quarter of GDP and a significant share of global industrial output, according to industry data. The sector spans a broad range of industries, including electronics, machinery, automotive, chemicals, and high-tech equipment, supported by extensive industrial clusters and integrated supply chains across major coastal regions.

The combination of large-scale production capacity, deep supplier networks, and ongoing industrial upgrading has allowed the sector to maintain steady value-added growth, even as the economy gradually shifts toward more technology-intensive production. In this context, manufacturing continues to play a central role in supporting overall GDP expansion, acting as a stable base for both export performance and domestic industrial activity.