Quantum technology could unlock new oil & gas discoveries in Azerbaijan – IonQ CEO (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Quantum technology could help unlock new oil and gas discoveries in Azerbaijan, CEO and Chairman of IonQ, world’s leading quantum platform company, based in the U.S., Niccolo de Masi said in an exclusive video interview with Trend.

De Masi said quantum computing has the potential to transform multiple sectors of Azerbaijan's economy, from energy and transportation to agriculture, telecommunications and national infrastructure, while creating new high-skilled jobs and supporting long-term economic growth.

"IonQ is the largest quantum company in history. We've been going for 30 years. We built the world's first quantum logic gate in 1995. We went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020. Today we have about 1,500 employees, maybe 300 PhDs, 800 advanced degrees, and we have about 1,200 patents. We are the leader not only in quantum computing, but also quantum security and quantum networking and quantum sensing. When I think about Azerbaijan’s economy and economic opportunity, what I am excited about is that not only is quantum computing going to create the jobs of the future, it's going to drive the economic growth of the future. Quantum computing only creates jobs. It doesn't disrupt jobs like classical machine learning or what we now call GPU-based AI. It also keeps humans in control. Problems that could take classical supercomputers a century to a millennium to solve can be completed by a quantum computer in days or even hours," he said.

The CEO pointed out that in the Caspian Sea region, oil and gas is of significant consequence to IonQ.

"We think that modeling reservoirs and well placement will be done well with our quantum computers. In the quantum sensing sector of our business, we can do subsurface terrain analysis, and provide secure communications using our quantum networks.

Energy industry is interesting to IonQ, because it has components of fundamental science through to exploration, refining, transmission, and logistics, and ultimately storage. In oil and gas in particular, our topological data analysis techniques will help in the discovery of new reserves. Our quantum sensors and satellites will also help to optimize not only how you transmit and transfer physical energy, and ship it, and track where the shipments are around the world, but it will help also in the discovery of new oil well deposits by using subsurface terrain analysis with our quantum sensors. We can also help make refineries more efficient," he said.

De Masi went on to add that large-scale GPU data centers with quantum computers alongside them are something which energy-rich nations are starting to invest in.

"Because if you already have GPU data centers, you want to have quantum data centers, and you want to have both of those data centers working together. The companies that will win first will be the ones who figure out both the classical and quantum workflows and how they can work together. I think that's the opportunity for Azerbaijan," he added.

Powering the energy transition with quantum computing

Moreover, as De Masi said, IonQ can help with energy storage, better battery technologies and new materials that can help lead energy transitions.

"Azerbaijan has approximately 30% target of renewable energy by 2030 so that you can export more of the oil and gas to other nations and generate more income for the country. Quantum computers can optimize smart grid distribution. We can also help shift the load of renewable energy by moving it, storing it and turning it on at different times. Lastly, we can simulate and discover next generation materials, which means that not only can you have more efficient solar, wind, and thermal, but you can store it for longer and store it on a grander scale more efficiently," he explained.

Quantum technology could strengthen the Middle Corridor

As for the Middle Corridor, the IonQ CEO said quantum computing will help route and logistics optimizations.

"Our quantum satellites will help track ships, and our quantum sensors will help with inertial navigation if GPS ever gets jammed or fails. The bottlenecks on the Middle Corridor obviously affect most of the world's population. When you have so much scale, quantum computers are helpful for looking at the problem through a different lens and creating new insights. We can create new insights in how you can route traffic, and build infrastructure to alleviate those bottlenecks. We can also help track the Middle Corridor using our quantum satellites and quantum sensors, and supply better navigation and positioning, time solutions, effectively next-generation GPS, so that all of the individual constituent components of the Middle Corridor can keep track of where they are at any given time. It would give a better command and control infrastructure to the government of Azerbaijan, and also make things more advantageous to take shipping routes that benefit your nation," he added.

He also highlighted immense opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sector.

"In the agricultural sector, our quantum satellites will enable us to track high-resolution crop and water stress analysis. Quantum chemistry simulations allow us to formulate customized biofertilizers and pesticides," noted De Masi.

Beyond sector-specific applications, he also highlighted IonQ’s broader interest in engaging with Azerbaijan as a potential long-term partner.

"Every aspect of your economy will be positively impacted by our quantum computers. Azerbaijan is a great place to do business in. We're in the early stages of engaging. We are planning a trip to Azerbaijan. We have followed Azerbaijan’s progress over the last few years with a lot of interest. We have watched the flourishing of the economy and its engagement with the global economy. We intend to be spending a lot more time with you this year and in coming years. We are very excited hopefully to be partnering with Azerbaijan and also commercial companies in the country. AI and GPUs will become the thing of the past pretty soon. I think it's a real opportunity for Azerbaijan to leapfrog other nations who are not as visionary," de Masi concluded.