Youth represents one of greatest opportunities for development - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Youth represents one of the greatest opportunities for development, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan, Anar Karimov, said at the event titled "Youth Without Borders: Driving Shared Regional Prosperity" within the framework of the 14th Islamic Development Group (IsDB) Private Sector Forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"In all IDB member countries, millions of young people represent one of the greatest opportunities for development.

However, opportunities don't just happen. They must be created, nurtured, and financed. Moreover, they must transcend national borders, as talent and innovation know no bounds.

In Azerbaijan, we believe in youth and view them as a strategic investment in national development," the deputy minister also said.

Karimov noted that over the past five years, Azerbaijan has invested nearly $2 billion in youth education.

"In Islam, education is not simply an economic investment. It is an investment in human dignity, responsibility, and service to society.

Therefore, today in Azerbaijan, we believe that investing in youth is investing in young entrepreneurs. They need access to larger markets, greater mobility, and innovators need stronger networks," he added.