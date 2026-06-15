Moody’s affirms ABB Bank’s rating at a high level

The international rating agency Moody’s has reviewed the ratings of ABB Bank and affirmed the Bank’s long-term deposit rating at Ba1. The outlook on the rating has been assessed as Stable.

Moody’s also affirmed the Bank’s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at Ba2, its long-term foreign and local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at Baa3, and its Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at Baa3.

According to Moody’s, these high ratings are supported by ABB Bank’s strong market position as the largest state-owned bank in Azerbaijan, as well as its competitiveness and sustainable profitability.

The Bank maintains strong capital adequacy and liquidity indicators, while a significant share of its assets is invested in high-quality financial instruments. Bank ABB continues to hold a leading position in Azerbaijan’s banking sector, with its financial performance supporting the current rating level.

Moody’s also noted ABB Bank’s intention to acquire a controlling stake in Davr Bank, a private bank operating in Uzbekistan. The agency stated that the stake in Davr Bank would be equivalent to approximately 12% of ABB Bank’s assets.

It should be noted that the Ba1 rating, which has been maintained since July of last year, is the highest rating ever assigned by Moody’s to ABB Bank.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website abb-bank.az, through the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.