Baku hosts festive concert marking National Salvation Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. A festive concert dedicated to June 15 – National Salvation Day was held in Baku's Seaside National Park, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Baku City Executive Authority.

The event was dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's return to power at the persistent request of the Azerbaijani people and took place in front of the Clock Tower building. Residents of the capital and guests of the city enjoyed a vibrant musical program in Seaside National Park, one of Baku's favorite recreational destinations, featuring renowned singers and creative groups.

The concert featured performances by People's Artists Aygun Bayramova, Bilal Aliyev, Faiq Aliyev, Ilgar Muradov, Niyamaddin Musayev, Samir Jafarov, Tunzala Aghayeva, and Zulfiya Khanbabayeva; Honored Artists Khayyam Mustafazadeh, Lala Mammadova, Manana Japaridze, Ramil Gasimov, and Sevda Alekperzadeh; as well as well-known and beloved performers Amil Hasanoglu, Dilara Kazimova, Ilkin Dovlatov, Irada Ibrahimova, Kamila Nabiyeva, Mehin Humbatova, Murad Arif, Nuri, Vafa Vazirova, Zamiq, and the "Natiq ritm" group, who delighted the audience with their outstanding performances.

The festive concert concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

