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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 16

Economy Materials 16 June 2026 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 16
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 16, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 24 currencies fell compared to June 15.

The official rate for $1 is 1,344,647 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,559,627 rials. On June 15, the euro was priced at 1,561,692 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 16

Rial on June 15

1 US dollar

USD

1,344,647

1,349,962

1 British pound

GBP

1,805,200

1,809,241

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,694,158

1,691,397

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,297

142,988

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

141,151

141,986

1 Danish krone

DKK

208,653

208,941

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,210

14,169

1 UAE Dirham

AED

366,139

367,587

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,362,871

4,394,056

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

483,260

485,065

100 Japanese yen

JPY

843,260

842,560

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

171,627

172,283

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,494,393

3,511,991

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

961,560

965,020

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

784,529

787,237

1 South African rand

ZAR

83,050

82,907

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,052

29,172

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,559

18,774

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

369,409

370,869

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

102,620

103,048

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,642

11,688

1 Australian dollar

AUD

952,012

950,959

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

358,573

359,990

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,576,189

3,590,324

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,048,589

1,051,038

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,095,359

1,099,178

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,437

40,384

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

640

643

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

887,704

885,167

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

211,439

211,614

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

198,793

199,514

100 Thai baht

THB

4,132,327

4,114,395

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

331,981

332,683

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

887,561

889,504

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,896,540

1,904,037

1 euro

EUR

1,559,627

1,561,692

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

274,871

276,154

1 Georgian lari

GEL

507,377

508,651

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

75,940

75,737

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

21,537

20,992

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

488,306

490,236

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

790,969

793,148

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,228,816

2,221,865

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

144,982

144,875

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

384,336

385,691

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,298

2,321

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,723,764 rials and $1 costs 1,486,160.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.6-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,86-1,89 million rials.

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