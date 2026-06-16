Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 16, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 24 currencies fell compared to June 15.

The official rate for $1 is 1,344,647 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,559,627 rials. On June 15, the euro was priced at 1,561,692 rials.

Currency Rial on June 16 Rial on June 15 1 US dollar USD 1,344,647 1,349,962 1 British pound GBP 1,805,200 1,809,241 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,694,158 1,691,397 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,297 142,988 1 Norwegian krone NOK 141,151 141,986 1 Danish krone DKK 208,653 208,941 1 Indian rupee INR 14,210 14,169 1 UAE Dirham AED 366,139 367,587 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,362,871 4,394,056 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 483,260 485,065 100 Japanese yen JPY 843,260 842,560 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 171,627 172,283 1 Omani rial OMR 3,494,393 3,511,991 1 Canadian dollar CAD 961,560 965,020 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 784,529 787,237 1 South African rand ZAR 83,050 82,907 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,052 29,172 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,559 18,774 1 Qatari riyal QAR 369,409 370,869 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 102,620 103,048 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,642 11,688 1 Australian dollar AUD 952,012 950,959 1 Saudi riyal SAR 358,573 359,990 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,576,189 3,590,324 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,048,589 1,051,038 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,095,359 1,099,178 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,437 40,384 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 640 643 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 887,704 885,167 1 Libyan dinar LYD 211,439 211,614 1 Chinese yuan CNY 198,793 199,514 100 Thai baht THB 4,132,327 4,114,395 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 331,981 332,683 1,000 South Korean won KRW 887,561 889,504 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,896,540 1,904,037 1 euro EUR 1,559,627 1,561,692 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 274,871 276,154 1 Georgian lari GEL 507,377 508,651 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 75,940 75,737 1 Afghan afghani AFN 21,537 20,992 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 488,306 490,236 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 790,969 793,148 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,228,816 2,221,865 1 Tajik somoni TJS 144,982 144,875 1 Turkmen manat TMT 384,336 385,691 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,298 2,321

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,723,764 rials and $1 costs 1,486,160.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.6-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,86-1,89 million rials.