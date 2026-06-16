Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves exceeds $85 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves increased by $117.4 million to $85.2 billion by the end of the first quarter of this year, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Trend’s correspondent reports from the briefing.

Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), made the remarks during a presentation on the country’s balance of payments.

According to Nasirov, the realized portion of the country’s reserve assets declined by around $300 million over the period. However, he said total strategic currency reserves still rose by $117.4 million from the beginning of the year through the end of the first quarter, reaching $85.2 billion.

He added that the scale of Azerbaijan’s strategic reserves reflects strengthened macroeconomic stability and expanding financial resources.