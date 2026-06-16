Halal industry develops through unification of government, business, and partners - Malaysian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The halal industry develops through the unification of government, business, and partners, Special Officer at the CEO's Office of the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) of Malaysia, Mohamad Hadi Bin Hamzah, said during the 14th Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Private Sector Forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"The key to developing the halal industry is consolidating the efforts of government agencies, businesses, and regional partners, which allows consumer trust to be transformed into a significant economic resource," he clarified.

According to him, the development of the halal industry in Malaysia began primarily with the need to ensure consumer confidence in products and ingredients that meet Islamic requirements.

"Initially, halal certification was purely about trust. The first official documents were issued to confirm that products and services met halal standards. However, over time, we saw that halal has become not only a matter of religious compliance but also an important commercial factor," he noted.

Hamzah emphasized that in recent decades, international companies have begun actively implementing halal standards, viewing them as a competitive advantage in the global market.

"We have seen major international brands and multinational corporations increasingly integrating halal requirements into their operations. This has signaled that halal has become a fully-fledged economic value for products and services," said the HDC representative.

He noted that the Halal Development Corporation was established in 2006 with the goal of developing national capacity in this area and supporting local producers.

"We had significant resources, a developed supply chain, and a raw material base, but we were not fully exploiting our potential. The creation of the HDC allowed us to consolidate these capabilities, stimulate new product development, and introduce Malaysian halal products to international markets," Hamza emphasized.

According to him, today the halal economy accounts for approximately 10% of Malaysia's gross domestic product. Approximately 12,000 companies operate in the industry.

He also noted that the halal industry ecosystem in Malaysia is being formed with the participation of approximately 300 government agencies, industry associations, non-governmental organizations, export agencies, and business associations.

"The key lesson we've learned is the need for convergence. By this, we mean the ability of government agencies to work together within a unified industry strategy, as well as strengthen cooperation at the regional level. This is the model that will ensure sustainable growth in the halal industry," Hamzah added.

According to him, Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, are currently forming one of the most dynamic centers of the halal economy, accounting for a significant share of global consumption and halal production.