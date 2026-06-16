Kazakhstan to introduce Smart Rail system for railway digitalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Kazakhstan plans to introduce a Smart Rail system as part of efforts to digitalize its railway sector.

This was published by the press service of the Kazakh government in a press release, following the country’s Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev’s speech during a cabinet meeting held on June 16.

"Currently, a large-scale digitalization effort is underway in the railway sector. A unified Data Lake is being formed across all key infrastructure assets. In the future, the Smart Rail system will be introduced, which will improve management efficiency through the use of artificial intelligence and big data analytics," Sauranbayev said.

According to the minister, the system is expected to reduce operating costs and improve transport safety through more efficient data-driven decision-making.

For reference, Kazakhstan’s railway sector digitalization is being developed as a multi-layered state-led transformation covering cargo, passenger and infrastructure management systems. According to government materials, the modernization framework includes the transition of services into electronic format, reengineering of logistics processes, implementation of automated control systems, and integration of information platforms across transport corridors. Key elements already in use include AI-based cargo tracking, video analytics for wagon diagnostics, predictive maintenance tools, and online transit monitoring systems aimed at improving efficiency and reducing operational delays.

Within this broader context, the planned Smart Rail system can be seen as an evolution of these existing digital solutions. Based on official descriptions of ongoing railway digitalization efforts, the approach centers on consolidating operational data into a unified “data lake” and applying artificial intelligence and big data analytics for real-time decision-making, route optimization, and risk assessment. In practical terms, this reflects a transition from separate digital tools to an integrated management architecture designed to improve operational efficiency, safety, and cost control across the entire railway network.