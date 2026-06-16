Final deal between Iran and U.S. to include nuclear issue and lifting of sanctions - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The final agreement between Iran and the U.S. will include the resolution of disagreements on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions.

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a meeting with ambassadors and diplomats of foreign countries in Tehran today.

According to him, the discussions are planned to be in two stages, taking into account the military escalation between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Araghchi added that the first stage is to end the war, resolve the restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, the naval blockade, and related issues.

He noted that after 3 months of negotiations between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, which began in the middle of the war, the parties were able to reach an agreement on the first stage. At the end of this stage, a memorandum of understanding will be signed. Later, negotiations will be held within 60 days to reach a final agreement.

The Iranian minister also said that the memorandum of understanding for the first stage will officially enter into force on June 19.

"In Iran's opinion, the two parties to this agreement are the U.S. and Israel on one side, and Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah on the other. The end of the war in Lebanon is an integral part of the complete end of the war. In Iran's opinion, any attack on Lebanon will be considered a violation of the memorandum of understanding," he noted.