Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry slams France's statement on Martin Ryan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly rejected France's statement on its citizen Martin Ryan.

This is reflected in the commentary of the ministry's spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, on the statement of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs regarding the verdict against Ryan.

"We strongly reject the statement of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs dated July 30, which casts doubt on the trial process regarding the verdict issued against French citizen Martin Ryan and contains unfounded accusations against our country," the commentary points out.

The commentary noted that the criminal case against Ryan was investigated in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan, and the court made a decision based on the evidence presented and the charges brought against him.

According to the commentary, the decision of the appellate instance is also the result of the trial conducted within the framework of the legislation of Azerbaijan.

"In this regard, it is unacceptable for the French side to politicize the trial processes, make statements that interfere with the activities of Azerbaijani courts, and make claims regarding 'unfounded detention' and 'unfair trial'.

During the trial, the procedural rights of the accused were ensured in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan and the international obligations of our country. The presence of consular representatives of the French Embassy in all court sessions confirms once again that the process was carried out transparently.

We call on the French side to respect the sovereignty, internal affairs, and independent judiciary of Azerbaijan, as well as to refrain from unfounded accusations that harm bilateral relations," added the commentary.