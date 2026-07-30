Alliance format emerges as new reality in Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have reached a point where years of political trust are poised to evolve into their highest form of bilateral cooperation - an alliance.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan on July 30–31 is the latest confirmation that Central Asia remains one of the key priorities of Baku's foreign policy. Over the past several years, relations between the two countries have advanced steadily - from intensified political dialogue to a strategic partnership, and now toward the anticipated signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations, which is expected to become the central outcome of the visit.

Such a step comes as no surprise. Rather, it is the logical continuation of a policy that has been consistently pursued in recent years. Over the past five years, the leaders of the two countries have held around 13 high-level meetings, while the Interstate Council, established in 2022, has become the principal platform for shaping the future course of bilateral cooperation. Its third meeting is expected to take place during the current visit.

A defining feature of this process has been the high level of trust between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Regular reciprocal visits and sustained political dialogue have elevated bilateral cooperation well beyond the framework of traditional diplomatic engagement.

During President Japarov's state visit to Baku in April 2024, both sides made it clear that they intended to take relations to a new level. At the time, President Ilham Aliyev stated: "We have just signed documents that will in many respects predetermine the future development of our relations. Each of them is of enormous importance." President Sadyr Japarov, in turn, emphasized: "The signing formalizes the profound nature of bilateral strategic relations we have established between our countries."

Today, that trajectory is entering a new phase.

Political rapprochement is being reinforced by concrete economic decisions. One of the clearest examples is the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, established in 2022. In 2024, its authorized capital was increased fourfold to $100 million.

"We have quadrupled the authorized fund from 25 million to 100 million dollars. The main reason is that there are a lot of applications. We have been informed that more than 40 applications have been submitted to the Fund for realization of investment projects in Kyrgyzstan," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The fund is already financing projects in the energy, industrial and manufacturing sectors, while bilateral trade continues to expand and nearly 100 Kyrgyz companies are now operating in Azerbaijan. Transport connectivity, particularly through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), is providing additional momentum, as the route increasingly serves as one of the main transport arteries linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Europe.

Humanitarian cooperation has become another visible reflection of the growing political trust between the two countries.

During his first state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2022, President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Friendship Park and educational institutions in Bishkek. In turn, Kyrgyzstan financed the construction of the Aikol Manas School in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, becoming one of the first countries to implement a major reconstruction project in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"The construction of the school is Kyrgyzstan's contribution to restoring peace in regions affected by the conflict," President Japarov said.

At the same time, cultural exchanges continue to expand, air connectivity is improving, regional partnerships are deepening, and cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States is gaining momentum. Together, these developments have shaped a relationship that has long moved beyond conventional interstate cooperation.

The current rapprochement also carries broader regional significance. Against the backdrop of Central Asia's growing geopolitical importance and the rising role of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan has consistently strengthened ties with fellow Turkic states, transforming political partnership into practical cooperation in transport, investment, trade and infrastructure.

If 2022 laid the foundations for a strategic partnership and 2024 significantly deepened it, the current state visit may mark the transition to an allied relationship. This is not a one-off diplomatic achievement, but the result of President Ilham Aliyev's consistent foreign policy, which has made stronger engagement with Central Asia one of Azerbaijan's key strategic priorities. Against this backdrop, the partnership between Baku and Bishkek is becoming not only stronger, but also increasingly strategic in the long term, extending beyond the bilateral agenda and reinforcing cooperation across the wider Turkic world.