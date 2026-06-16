Azerbaijan calls state program roadmap for new stage of agricultural development

AGHJABADI, Azerbaijan, June 16. The State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated May 25, 2026, is the main roadmap for transformation in the agrarian sector, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Zaur Aliyev said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports from the event.

He made the remark at a regional consultation on the Karabakh economic region being held in the Aghjabadi district, conducted within the framework of the state program.

According to him, the main goal of the program is to ensure sustainable and competitive development in the agricultural sector, strengthen food security, increase productivity and added value, expand export orientation, and develop innovation and digitalization.

"The document covers 5 priority areas, 16 action areas, 86 measures, and 23 target indicators. The program is based on a comprehensive approach that includes not only increasing production, but also processing, logistics, storage, legislative reforms, and digital management mechanisms.

Within the framework of the program, such areas as expanding intensive gardening, increasing wheat and cotton productivity, introducing modern irrigation systems, developing agroparks and greenhouse farms, and expanding intensive livestock farming have been identified as priorities," he said.

The deputy minister added that expanding artificial intelligence solutions in agricultural management, developing the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EAIS)m and implementing data-based decision-making mechanisms are also among the main goals of the program.