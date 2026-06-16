Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister outlines youth policy as country's key priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Youth policy is one of Azerbaijan's key priorities, Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, said at the event titled "Youth Without Borders: Driving Shared Regional Prosperity" within the framework of the 14th IsDB Private Sector Forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a country of youth, with about 22% of the population consisting of citizens aged between 14 and 29.

"According to Azerbaijani legislation, citizens between the ages of 14 and 29 are considered youth. Together with children, they make up more than half of the country's population. Azerbaijan is traditionally known as a country of youth. That is precisely why youth policy is one of our government's key priorities," Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev added that almost every year, a new phase of implementing youth development programs begins in the country.

"There are about 4,000 non-governmental organizations in Azerbaijan, and youth organizations make up the most active part among them," the deputy minister said.