Kazakhstan reduces passenger railcar wear rate by 10%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Kazakhstan has reduced passenger railcar wear to by 10% as part of rolling stock modernization.

This was published by the press service of the Kazakh government in a press-release, following the Chairman of the national railway operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) Talgat Aldybergenov’s speech during a cabinet meeting.

"Thanks to the acquisition of 433 locomotives over the past three years, the problem of traction shortage in the country has been fully resolved. This has allowed us to reduce the average wear of mainline locomotives from 66 percent to 58 percent, while passenger fleet wear has decreased from 46 percent to 36 percent over the past five years," said Aldybergenov.

According to him, Kazakhstan continues the systematic renewal of its rolling stock, including plans to purchase 754 additional locomotives by 2030 across freight, passenger and shunting segments.

KTZ also plans to acquire around 20,000 new freight wagons, taking into account expected decommissioning due to service life limits, as well as deliver 746 passenger wagons in the coming years, the report says.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan operates one of the largest railway networks in Eurasia, with more than 16,000 kilometers of rail lines linking the country with China, Russia, Central Asia and the Caspian region. Rail transport plays a central role in Kazakhstan's freight and transit system due to the country's vast territory and its position on key East-West and North-South trade corridors.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has accelerated investment in railway infrastructure as part of its strategy to strengthen its role as a regional logistics hub. The government plans to build and modernize about 5,000 kilometers of railways, while new transit corridors and border-crossing projects are expected to increase freight capacity and support growing cargo flows between China, Europe and Central Asia.