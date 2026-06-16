UN calls for accelerating achievement of sustainable development goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) should be accelerated, and international cooperation should be strengthened to achieve the 2030 Agenda, UN Special Envoy on Financing Sustainable Development, Mahmoud Mohieldin, said at the 14th Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Private Sector Forum, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Mohieldin praised the organization of international events in Azerbaijan, including COP29.

He noted that the outcomes of the climate conference in Baku remain significant for international processes.

"This was not only an example of how to organize conferences, but also of how to ensure sustainable results," he said.

The UN Special Envoy said that the global community needs to focus on accelerating the implementation of the SDGs as the 2030 deadline approaches.

"It's important to focus on acceleration, not on creating new goals and targets," Mohieldin said, adding that key areas include the development of human capital, infrastructure, energy, economic growth, climate, and biodiversity.

He informed that achieving the SDGs requires more effective governance and partnerships between countries and institutions.

Concurrently, Mohieldin noted that current progress on the SDGs remains insufficient. According to him, only about 17% of the goals are on track to be achieved by 2030.

He announced that more than half of the goals are either lagging behind or not being achieved at the required pace, and about 30% of the indicators show a deterioration compared to 2015 levels.

"This is the story of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," he said.

Mohieldin also emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and experience between countries to accelerate progress toward achieving the SDGs.