KazMunayGas launches AI-powered digital twin project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG) has launched a project to introduce digital twins for oil fields using artificial intelligence technologies.

This was announced by KazMunayGas in its press-release published on June 16.

"A pilot project has been launched at the Vostochny Moldabek field of Embamunaigas to implement digital twins of oil fields using artificial intelligence technologies," the press-release said.

The company noted that specialists from KMG Digital, KMG Engineering and a technology partner are currently assessing the operational model of the upstream segment, business processes and IT infrastructure.

The first phase covers KMG's corporate center, KMG Engineering and Embamunaigas, while similar work is scheduled to continue in July at Ozenmunaigas and Kazakhturkmunay, KMG said.

According to the report, digital twins are planned to be introduced at 12 of KMG's largest fields through the ABAI information system.

KMG said the project is expected to improve field development efficiency, optimize production costs, increase oil recovery rates and enhance industrial safety systems.

For reference, the launch of digital twins forms part of KazMunayGas' broader digital transformation strategy based on the ABAI information system, which is being developed to integrate production data, artificial intelligence and analytics tools across the company's upstream operations.

Earlier, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov announced plans to introduce digital twins at 12 key fields accounting for around 90% of the company's reserves. "Digital twins - virtual replicas of fields that calculate production scenarios in real time - are being introduced, enabling an annual production increase of up to 3%," he said at a government meeting in March.