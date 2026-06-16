Azerbaijan reports rise in net foreign financial assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan’s net foreign financial assets increased by $181.6 million in the first quarter of 2026.

This is reflected in the report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Due to the Central Bank the increase was driven by $879.2 million in direct investments abroad and $51.7 million in portfolio investments, partially offset by a $749.3 million negative contribution from other investments.

According to the data, net foreign financial liabilities declined by $1,995 million during the reporting period. The change was shaped by $65.8 million in foreign direct investment inflows, $0.4 million in oil bonus payments, a $2,013.3 million change in portfolio investments, and a $47.9 million decrease in other investment liabilities.

The Central Bank did not provide additional breakdown details in the report.