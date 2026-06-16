Iran develops program for electricity connections with neighboring countries – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Iran’s Ministry of Energy has a serious program to develop electricity connections with neighboring countries.

Iran’s Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi said this today during an event organized via videoconference dedicated to the commissioning of the steam unit of the Rudshur Thermal Power Plant in Iran’s Central Province.

According to him, Iran currently exchanges electricity with Türkiye, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Aliabadi noted that studies on electricity exchange with several countries located around the Persian Gulf, including Qatar, are in their final stages.

The Iranian minister added that, in addition to economic benefits, expanding electricity exchanges with neighboring countries could result in the strengthening of regional relations and further increase stability in the energy sector.