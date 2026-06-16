Mirziyoyev meets U.S.-based EXIM Bank and DFC chiefs in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the leadership of the U.S. EXIM Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

This was published in a press-release of the Presidential press service, following the talks that took place during the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

“Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with John Jovanovich, President and Chairman of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, and Ben Black, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC),” the press-release says.

According to the report, the sides discussed the participation of U.S. financial institutions in financing strategic projects in Uzbekistan, including infrastructure development, energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and digitalization.

Particular attention was given to accelerating joint projects with EXIM Bank in the modernization of Uzbekistan’s energy sector, as well as expanding export credit support for domestic business initiatives in priority areas, the report says.

The press service noted that DFC initiatives to launch a joint investment platform were also supported, focusing on healthcare, energy modernization and infrastructure development.

The meeting also reviewed the practical implementation of large-scale projects, including a new international airport in Tashkent, a modern medical complex in the Fergana region, digital banking infrastructure, data centers and dry ports, the report says.

Earlier in February 2026, Uzbekistan and the United States signed a Joint Investment Framework in Washington, establishing a structured mechanism for expanding bilateral investment cooperation through EXIM Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), as part of broader agreements announced during high-level meetings involving President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and U.S. officials.