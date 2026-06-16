Azerbaijan implements SGG approach through comprehensive state policy system - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan implements its approach to sustainable development through a comprehensive and integrated state policy system, Huseyn Huseynov, Advisor to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, said during the 8th SDG Dialogue titled "Innovative Financing for Sustainable Development, Beyond Aid and Traditional ODA," held as part of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Azerbaijan implements a comprehensive and integrated approach to sustainable development, aligning national development priorities with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan's long-term development vision is based on five national priorities, including ensuring sustainable and diversified economic growth, building an inclusive and socially just society, strengthening competitive human capital and innovation potential, promoting the recovery and economic reintegration of the liberated territories, and fostering environmental sustainability and green growth.

Huseynov noted that these priorities are fully integrated into Azerbaijan's socio-economic agenda and serve as the foundation of the national strategic planning system.

"At the same time, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its climate and environmental agenda. As the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan actively contributed to advancing the international dialogue on climate finance and sustainable investment mechanisms. The agreements reached during COP29 to mobilize significant volumes of climate finance for developing countries marked an important step toward strengthening the global support system for sustainable development," he added.