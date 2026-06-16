ABB Bank represented by its digital branch at the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group

The Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group began today in Baku. Azerbaijan will host the meetings until 19 June 2026.

The Annual Meetings are being held under the theme “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity”. This significant event brings together leaders and partners from the Group’s 57 member countries, serving as an important platform for strengthening joint development and creating new opportunities for cooperation.

At the Baku Convention Centre, where the meetings are taking place, ABB Bank is represented by a digital branch designed in line with the concept of Islamic banking. Participants of the event can carry out various operations and use Bank ABB’s services there.

It should be noted that since April of this year, under the special regulatory regime of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, ABB Bank has started offering clients financial products based on the “Murabaha” mechanism, one of the instruments of Islamic banking. These products are available to all legal entities and individual entrepreneurs. The Murabaha product enables entrepreneurs to finance the purchase of goods or assets through the bank. The financing term ranges from 1 to 3 years.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on its official website at https://abb-bank.az/, via the Information Centre by calling 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.