Iranian Parliament Speaker, U.S. Vice President to attend MoU signing - Iran's deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The signing of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S. will be attended by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

This was announced by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi at a meeting with ambassadors and diplomats of foreign countries in Tehran today.

According to him, the place of signing has been determined as Switzerland, but the exact location in this country has not been determined. It hasn't yet been determined whether the signing will be electronic or not.

Takht-Ravanchi said that the next round of negotiations will begin immediately after the signing. The negotiating teams will be led by the U.S. Vice President and the Iranian Parliament Speaker.

The deputy minister added that the discussions will focus on addressing the damage done to Iran, the release of Iranian funds frozen in other countries, Iran's nuclear program, uranium enrichment, enriched uranium reserves, and Iran's nuclear needs.