AZAL adds Baku–Shymkent route in push to expand regional network (PHOTO)

SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan, June 16. On June 16, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) successfully operated its first flight on the Baku-Shymkent route, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

The launch of this new route marks an important step in the development of air communication between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. It is expected to drive the growth of tourism and business ties, while also expanding humanitarian cooperation between the two nations.

According to AZAL's summer flight schedule, flights on the Baku-Shymkent-Baku route will initially operate twice a week—on Tuesdays and Saturdays—from June 16 to June 27, 2026.

Beginning June 30, 2026, the flight frequency will increase to three times per week. Departures from Baku to Shymkent will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while flights in the opposite direction will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

A special event was organized in Shymkent to celebrate the launch of the new route, attended by representatives from the media, tourism, and aviation industries. The guests will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the city's tourism potential, cultural heritage, and modern infrastructure.

Integrating Shymkent into AZAL's route network will further expand travel options for passengers. It will also help strengthen the national carrier's position in the Central Asian region and foster deeper connections between the countries of the region.

Air tickets can be purchased on the official website www.azal.az, via the airline's mobile application, as well as at AZAL ticket offices and accredited agencies.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the launch of the new flight, AZAL's Commercial Director Jamil Manizade stated that this route stands as another symbol of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"Civil aviation fulfills a unique mission—it connects cities and countries, fosters economic and business development, and brings people closer together by creating air bridges between states and nations. Today, it is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijan Airlines at the opening ceremony of the new Baku-Shymkent-Baku flight, which will become another symbol of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan—two brotherly states united by centuries-old historical, cultural, and human ties," Manizade said.

According to him, it is particularly symbolic that the new flight connects to Shymkent—a city rightfully considered one of Kazakhstan's most vital economic, cultural, and business hubs, which is developing dynamically and playing a significant role in the country's life.

"I would like to note that Shymkent has become the fourth city in Kazakhstan within AZAL's route network. Today, we operate regular direct flights from Baku to Astana, Almaty, and Aktau, and now Shymkent joins this list. We are convinced that establishing direct air communication between Baku and Shymkent will drive the further development of tourism, business, and humanitarian ties between our countries. For citizens of Azerbaijan, this is an excellent opportunity to get closer acquainted with the rich history, culture, and tourism potential of Shymkent and the entire south of Kazakhstan. In turn, residents of Shymkent will gain convenient access not only to Azerbaijan but also to AZAL's extensive international route network. Thanks to convenient connections through Heydar Aliyev International Airport, passengers will be able to travel comfortably to cities in Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, and the CIS countries," Manizade noted.

He emphasized that expanding air communication between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has always been a key focus for both government entities and business circles in both countries.

"I am confident that the launch of this new flight meets the growing demand for transportation, contributes to strengthening trade, economic, and humanitarian ties, and will serve as another practical step toward the further development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh cooperation. For its part, AZAL will continue working to expand its route network in Kazakhstan. I sincerely hope that in the near future, we will be able to announce the launch of new destinations that will bring our countries even closer together," he added.

Vladimir Denisov, Director of "International Terminal Shymkent" LLP, also noted the special significance of opening the new route and highlighted the long-standing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the aviation sector.

According to him, warm friendly and professional relations have developed between the partners over more than 20–25 years. During this time, commercial and interline agreements were signed, and the accumulated experience of working together has become a solid foundation for further development.

Vladimir Denisov stressed that the Baku airport has traditionally served as a major gateway to Europe and other international destinations, and the opening of this new connection creates additional opportunities to strengthen ties between the regions.

"Today, a new bridge is opening between Shymkent and Baku, between our airports and passenger terminals. This is an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries," he said.

He also recalled that at the dawn of independent Kazakhstan, SCAT Airlines operated flights on various routes, and air service between Shymkent and Baku has always enjoyed high demand.

Denisov paid special attention to the tourism potential of the new route. According to him, tourism development will be one of the core areas of interaction, and both sides intend to actively promote the tourism opportunities of their respective regions. In conclusion, the Director of the Shymkent International Terminal expressed confidence that cooperation between the two major cities will not only be restored but will also gain new development prospects.