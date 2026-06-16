ACWA Power shows interest in cooperation with SMEs - Selim Güven

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. ACWA Power is interested in collaborating with small and medium-sized enterprises, Selim Güven, ACWA Power’s Managing Director for Azerbaijan and Türkiye, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during a panel discussion titled "Halal MSMEs and the Sustainable Transition to a Green Economy, Halal Value Chains, and Inclusive Growth," held as part of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku.

"Our projects are designed for a 30-year lifecycle. Therefore, small and medium-sized enterprises also need to think long-term. We are interested in cooperating with them because recent global events—the COVID-19 pandemic, events in Europe and Ukraine, as well as the latest developments in Iran—have demonstrated just how vulnerable global supply chains can be," he said.

Güven noted that it is of critical importance to develop local manufacturing and the domestic supply of components. This approach is faster, more cost-effective, and built upon long-term partnerships.

"We are ready to co-develop growth plans. Perhaps not everything will turn out perfectly on the first attempt, but businesses need to focus on the long-term accumulation of competencies and the creation of sustainable business opportunities for all stakeholders," he added.