Uzbekistan and South Korea reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed ways to deepen their special strategic partnership.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following FM Saidov's meeting with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Chung In-hwa.

According to Saidov, during a meeting between Uzbek officials and South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Chung In-hwa, both sides highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment and economic development.

The parties noted the significant potential for further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the trade, economic and investment spheres, which remain key pillars of the Uzbekistan–South Korea partnership.

They also reaffirmed support for maintaining active dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries as preparations continue for upcoming high-level bilateral engagements.

The meeting reflected the continued commitment of Tashkent and Seoul to expanding cooperation across a broad range of areas and advancing their long-term strategic relationship.