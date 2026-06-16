Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture calls for unified halal certification and digital traceability platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan is working to reduce investment risks in the agricultural sector by developing modern infrastructure, Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, said during the 14th Private Sector Forum of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, modern agro-logistics centers are being established in the country, cold chain supply infrastructure is being strengthened, and measures are being taken to reduce post-harvest product losses.

Mammadov noted that the sector's operational efficiency is supported by the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS), which has ensured transparency in state support and subsidization mechanisms.

He announced that the system's infrastructure is currently expanding through the integration of artificial intelligence technologies and data analytics tools.

"For business, this means guaranteed end-to-end product traceability, a higher level of quality control, and compliance with strict international halal standards," the minister said.

Mammadov also put forward a number of proposals for the further development of the industry.

According to him, one of the top priorities should be the creation of a unified platform for halal certification and digital traceability.

"Investors need a single, authoritative, and internationally recognized standard. We are ready to take a leading role in this direction and invite partners to join this effort," he stated.

The minister also proposed the development of integrated green halal agro-hubs that combine production, processing, certification, and cold chain logistics powered by renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of utilizing the potential of the Middle Corridor to expand halal product exports.

"Priority must be given to logistical routes connecting our producers with the markets of the Persian Gulf countries and Europe," he said.

Mammadov stated that Azerbaijan is open to cooperation and intends to build its potential as a regional hub for halal production.

"Let us work together to make Azerbaijan a leading regional hub for the production of ethical, high-quality, and competitive halal products," he added.