IDB official says Central Asia and Caucasus to strengthen role as East–West bridge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The role of Central Asia and the Caucasus as a bridge between the East and the West is expected to further strengthen over the next five years, according to a senior Islamic Development Bank (IDB) official, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Mostafa Mohamed Eleskandarani, Senior Leading Specialist at the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, made the remarks at the “Azerbaijan Investment Prospects Forum 2026” held in Baku as part of the IDB Group Annual Meeting.

According to Eleskandarani, shifting global geopolitical conditions are making issues such as security, food security, and supply chain resilience increasingly important.

He said this environment creates opportunities for development finance institutions to focus more on employment creation, healthcare access, financial inclusion, and the transition to sustainable energy.

According to him, regions with strong natural resources, a young workforce, and a strategic geographic position between East and West are gaining increasing importance.

Eleskandarani said the Central Asia and Caucasus region will play an even more significant bridging and coordinating role between East and West over the next five years, adding that the overall economic outlook for the region remains positive.