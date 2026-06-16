Azerbaijan strengthens transport-logistics hub role and develops green energy - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan strengthens the role of transport-logistics hub and develops green energy, Advisor to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Huseyn Huseynov, said at the 14th Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Private Sector Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Huseynov, the geographical position of Azerbaijan at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East determines the priority development of the transport and logistics infrastructure.

He stated that the country is paying special attention to transport and logistics, noting Azerbaijan's transit potential in the Caspian Sea and its role in key Eurasian trade corridors.

"The Baku International Sea Trade Port today serves as a key logistics hub in the Caspian, handling growing cargo flows between East and West," he emphasized.

Huseynov noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway provides a direct rail link between Asia and Europe, significantly reducing cargo transit times.

According to the ministerial advisor, the Middle Corridor unites transport routes and is acquiring strategic importance amid the diversification of global supply chains. He added that Azerbaijan serves as a transit and logistics hub linking Central Asia, the Caspian region, Türkiye, and European markets.

Huseynov stated that the growth of transit cargo traffic through the country confirms the effectiveness of infrastructure integration. He also noted that energy remains the second key area of ​​regional development for Azerbaijan.

"Oil and gas pipelines connecting the Caspian Sea to global markets have long ensured Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security," he said. Huseynov added that the country is expanding its participation in renewable energy and implementing cross-border green energy initiatives.

He emphasized the need to modernize customs systems, expand digital trading platforms, and simplify border procedures.

"We must modernize customs systems, expand digital trading platforms, and simplify border procedures so that goods, services, and capital move more quickly and with fewer delays," he announced.

According to the official, regional integration requires coordinated efforts between countries.

"The Islamic Development Bank's financing, technical assistance, and analytical work support cross-border infrastructure and regional cooperation platforms," ​​he concluded.