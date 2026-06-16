Azerbaijan's prime minister meets with President of Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who is on a working visit to Tashkent, met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on June 16.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Asadov conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to the head of state of Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude for the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and asked him to convey his greetings to the head of state of Azerbaijan.

The meeting noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations are developing successfully on the basis of strategic partnership and alliance.

The prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy, humanitarian, and other areas were widely discussed.