Sea Breeze to become one of Azerbaijan's main business cards - sales director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Sea Breeze will become one of the main business cards of Azerbaijan in the future, Sales Director & Deputy Commercial Director of Sea Breeze Resort, Ena-Kameliya Melikova, said at the event "Azerbaijan Investment Outlook Session" within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Melikova noted that the main philosophy of the Sea Breeze project is not just residential buildings, but to form an entire ecosystem and lifestyle.

"We are not just building buildings, we are creating an entire ecosystem. Sea Breeze is currently one of the largest projects in the real estate and tourism sector of Azerbaijan," she pointed out.

According to her, the main goal of the project is to turn the area into an active center that lives not only seasonally, but 365 days a year.

"For this, we are investing heavily in social infrastructure, entertainment, sports, catering, and medical facilities. Schools, kindergartens and clinics in accordance with international standards are being built so that all the basic needs of people living here can be met on site," she said.

The director emphasized that the project also arouses great interest in terms of attracting foreign investors.

"Currently, our project has investors and apartment buyers from Russia, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates and Europe. This interest is related to both the concept of branded residences and the high quality of service we provide," he noted.

According to her, the simplification of visa and registration procedures for foreign investors, as well as the organization of apartment rental services by the management company, increase the investment attractiveness of the project.

Melikova added that the future development plans of the Sea Breeze project are more extensive.

"We are working on expanding the new coastline, attracting new hotel brands to the project and increasing commercial areas. We believe that Sea Breeze will become one of the main business cards of Azerbaijan in the future," she emphasized.