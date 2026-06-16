Azerbaijan's non-oil sector dev't and logistics projects boost investment attractiveness - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector and its logistics projects are increasing the country's investment attractiveness, Ulvi Mansurov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the "Azerbaijan Investment Outlook Forum 2026" event held as part of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku.

He noted that although the Azerbaijani economy has been closely linked to the oil and gas sector for many years, significant steps have been taken over the past decade toward developing the non-oil sector:

"During this period, state-led infrastructure expansion, the creation of industrial parks, and the realization of free economic zones—such as the Alat Free Economic Zone project—have served to diversify the economy. The implemented reforms and investment projects are shifting Azerbaijan toward a knowledge and services economy."

He added that the development of logistics networks in the country, particularly international transport routes like the Northern Corridor and the Middle Corridor, further enhances Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness.

According to him, a series of new regulatory changes have been implemented in recent years to improve the business environment, introducing mechanisms that stimulate the activities of both local and foreign investors.

"The state encourages entrepreneurship through subsidies, preferential loans, and various financial support mechanisms. The primary objective is not merely financial assistance, but also the formation of a sustainable infrastructure and a favorable regulatory and legal framework," he outlined.