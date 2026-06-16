Kazakhstan to build unified digital transport logistics system by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Kazakhstan will create a unified digital data system for managing its transport and logistics chain by the end of 2026.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh government in a press release following a cabinet meeting on June 16.

"Kazakhstan plans to establish a unified digital platform for managing the transport and logistics chain by the end of 2026," the press release says.

According to the report, the Ministry of Transport together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has been instructed to take measures by the end of this year to establish a so-called "data lake" that will enable real-time management of the entire transport and logistics chain.

"Many countries around the world, such as China, Japan and the European Union, are actively implementing digital solutions and artificial intelligence in the transport sector. They are used to optimize train schedules, reduce downtime, increase capacity and improve network maintenance," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during the cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that the government’s priority is to improve railway service quality, increase transit volumes and expand export-oriented freight transportation, stressing the need for proactive decision-making to support economic growth.

For reference, Kazakhstan’s transport sector is one of the key pillars of the country’s economy due to its strategic position between China, Central Asia, Russia and Europe. The country manages major international transit routes, including segments of the China-Europe rail corridor and the Middle Corridor via the Caspian Sea, making rail transport the dominant mode for long-distance freight.

In addition to railways, Kazakhstan has an extensive road network and growing logistics infrastructure that supports both domestic cargo flows and international transit, with transport and logistics accounting for a significant share of GDP and export connectivity.