Azerbaijan ready to become strategic gateway for investors to halal economy market - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan is ready to become a strategic gateway for investors to the halal economy market by offering highly competitive agricultural investment conditions, Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, said during the 14th Private Sector Forum of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the halal economy today represents not merely a separate market segment, but a fast-growing and sustainable asset class that is reshaping global trade.

"The global halal ecosystem has expanded far beyond its traditional boundaries and has evolved into a comprehensive sustainable development model valued at over $2 trillion," Mammadov said.

The minister noted that the rapid expansion of this sector opens up vast opportunities for investors to deploy capital into high-yield agricultural projects, accelerate technology transfer, and build cross-border value chains.

Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan offers highly competitive conditions for agricultural investments due to its advantageous geographic location, active state support, and stable growth dynamics.

He announced that as a result of structural reforms and the implementation of comprehensive subsidy mechanisms, the country's agri-food sector has demonstrated significant growth.

According to the minister, agricultural production volume in real terms has recently increased by 37.8%, while the fisheries sector grew nearly 2.7 times.

Majnun Mammadov also stated that Azerbaijan has achieved full self-sufficiency in a number of high-yield products, including fruits, vegetables, and eggs, while showing positive dynamics in meat and dairy production.

He noted that the country stands as a competitive and reliable exporter of agricultural products in global markets.

"Today, Azerbaijan ranks fourth in the world in hazelnut production, second in persimmon exports, and ninth in the export of peaches and nectarines," the minister said.

Additionally, according to him, the country consistently ranks among the top twenty global exporters of several commodities, including strawberries, sweet cherries, tomatoes, and cotton fiber.

Mammadov emphasized that the long-term development of the industry is anchored at the institutional level.

The minister also noted that regional consultations are currently being conducted across all economic zones of the country to ensure local production models align with the requirements of international markets and investors.

"By deploying capital in Azerbaijan, investors gain direct access to a structured framework aimed at fostering trade links within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and shaping regional halal value chains," Mammadov added.